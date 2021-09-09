Watch

Judge rules WMU soccer players who challenged university's vaccine requirement will stay on the team

FOX 17
WMU
Posted at 7:15 PM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 19:15:49-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Four Western Michigan University soccer players who refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine will stay on the team after a judge ruled in their favor.

The ruling comes after the players sued WMU over its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for athletes, saying the policy violates their Christian beliefs.

Emily Dahl, Hannah Redoute, Bailey Korhorn, and Morgan Otterson said last month that WMU required them to get a shot by Aug. 31 or be removed from the team. They were denied religious exemptions.

Last week U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney in Grand Rapids temporarily blocked the university from enforcing its COVID-19 requirement, saying the players were likely to prevail on claims it violates their constitutional religious rights.

Thursday, the judge ruled in favor of the players.

Under the judge’s new ruling, the temporary restraining order will now be kept in place indefinitely.

