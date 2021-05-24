Ingham County Health Department bringing drive-thru, saliva COVID-19 testing to south Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — The Ingham County Health Department is bringing quick diagnostic tests for COVID-19 to Lansing's south side.

Thanks to a partnership with LynxDx, a diagnostics company that got its start at the University of Michigan, Ingham County health officials are able to offer drive-thru, saliva tests at the Ingham County Human Services Building at 5303 S. Cedar St. in Lansing.

“This is a new type of test in our community,” Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said. “While we have rapid antigen tests and PCR tests, the former lacks high accuracy and the latter can take several days for results. This test offers quick and accurate results without any nasal or throat swabs.”

Patients are able to collect their own saliva samples and receive their results via email or text message within the next 1 to 2 days. LynxDx says their diagnostics test is highly accurate but patients must not eat or drink for at least 30 minutes prior to their appointment.

“The test has less than a 1 percent chance of having a false positive and less than a 5 percent chance of a negative test result despite being infected with COVID-19,” LynxDx said in an Ingham County Health press release.

These contactless, spit sample tests are available to patients that pre-register online to schedule an appointment Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The drive-thru testing site will be closed May 31 in observance of Memorial Day and July 5 in observance of Independence Day.

