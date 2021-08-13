Watch

Health officials identify delta variant in Ionia County

The COVID-19 Delta variant has made its way to West Michigan.
Posted at 12:31 PM, Aug 13, 2021
IONIA, Mich. — The Ionia County Health Department has received a report from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services that two cases of the delta variant have been identified in Ionia County, a news release said Friday.

ICHD urges residents to continue taking precautions against COVID-19, especially with many counties in Michigan now being considered substantial or high COVID transmission areas.

That includes getting vaccinated if eligible, wearing a mask around others as recommended by the CDC, staying home when sick, avoiding crowded areas, social distancing, covering coughs and sneezes, washing hands frequently, and getting tested for COVID-19 if in close contact with others who are positive or if experiencing symptoms.

Because very few positive test results undergo genetic sequencing, ICHD says it’s likely there are “many more” cases of the delta variant in Ionia County.

