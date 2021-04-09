Gov. Whitmer asks people to stop dining indoors, suspend youth sports for 2 weeks

(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking people to voluntarily suspend youth sports for the next two weeks and stop dining indoors amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Speaking in her first official press conference in weeks, Whitmer didn't announce any new restrictions but did call on people to stop dining indoors, high schools to go virtual for two weeks and youth sports to stop for two weeks.

"I'm urging high schools and youth sports to voluntarily suspend in-person activities for two weeks," Whitmer said in a release. "This is a team effort."

Michigan has the second-most cases of the B.1.1.7 variant in the country, and has also seen thousands of new cases per day over the past few weeks. Several metro areas have the highest case rate in the country.

Michigan is also tracking nearly 1,000 new outbreaks across the state in all aspects of life, from bars and restaurants to K-12 schools and youth sports teams.

"We have seen 58 new outbreaks in restaurant and retail settings alone in the past week compared to the previous week," MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said.

According to The New York Times, Michigan has 16 of the top 20 metro areas with the greatest number of new cases per population, and the top 7 in the country.

The state has administered more than 5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and

Earlier this week, the MDHHS said many outbreaks are related to youth sports, with wrestling, hockey and basketball being among the top.

Also, the state's positivity rate is the highest since April of 2020 when we were at the height of the pandemic.



"If we can just pause some of these activities temporarily, it will go a long way to save lives," Khaldun added.

3,129,702 Michiganders have been fully-vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state. That's about 39% of people 16 and up. Everyone 16 and up became eligible on Monday in the state.

