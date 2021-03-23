Menu

What should I do if I miss the second dose of my COVID-19 vaccine?

Posted at 1:37 PM, Mar 23, 2021
(WXYZ) — So, you've received the first dose of a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and all of a sudden something happens and you can't make your second appointment, what do you do?

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, despite the limited supply, a second dose is set aside to ensure you can receive it within the recommended timeframe. The MDHHS said should you not be able to make your second-dose appointment, you can still receive it up to six weeks (42 days) after the first dose.

"Beyond six weeks, there is limited data about how effective the vaccine will be, but getting the second dose is still your best protection, so be sure to get your second dose," the MDHHS writes.

They recommend calling to reschedule your second dose right away once you realize you can't make the appointment.

If you're wondering when your second dose appointment is scheduled, check your Vaccination Record Card; the date will be listed. MDHHS also recommends taking a photo of your vaccination record and putting the second vaccine date into your calendar as a reminder.

