Sparrow Mobile Health Clinic bringing COVID-19 vaccines to south Lansing communities

LANSING, Mich. — As vaccination rates across the state begin to slow Sparrow Health and south Lansing community groups are coming together to bring healthcare directly to underserved communities.

The Sparrow Mobile Health Clinic is making a stop in south Lansing to bring vaccines directly to the community. Friday afternoon, the mobile clinic made a stop at the Larry Michel Trice, Sr. (LMTS) Community Outreach Services Center located at 1122 W Holmes Rd. in an effort to boost access to healthcare in the community.

“We want the community to be safe. Here's an opportunity to make it happen,” Director of LMTS Joshua Gillespie said.

Mary Margaret Dunneback is a population health specialist for Sparrow Health who says the mobile clinic is able to track community need based on evaluating where vaccination rates are lower.

“You know, sometimes people have transportation issues, or they can't, you know, make it to other sites where we are offering the vaccine. So, if we can get to the community and meet that need, right where it is, that's been really helpful,” Dunneback said.

Gillespie says access to the COVID-19 vaccine will help his community get back to normalcy.

“We want folks vaccinated particularly in our marginalized communities. It's important that we get vaccinated so that we can get back to normal,” Gillespie said.

“Our mobile health clinic is thrilled to be a bridge that gap to the community,” Dunneback said.

While Sparrow Health officials were giving out the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine in the parking lot, community members could come to the center to pick up fresh food as well.

Each Friday LMTS gives free produce, meats, and other food products to community members in need thanks to a partnership with the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

“So, every Friday is fresh food Fridays,” Gillespie said. “To have the opportunity for free vaccinations to have our community safe. What more can you ask for free food, free vaccinations?”

Sparrow says they’ll continue to bring one-dose vaccinations to communities in need even as mass vaccination efforts slow down.

