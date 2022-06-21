EAST LANSING, Mich. — Beginning Tuesday, COVID-19 vaccines for the youngest Americans will be available at Sparrow Health System facilities.

On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration authorized for emergency use two COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months to 5 years old.

Then on Saturday, vaccine advisers for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted unanimously to allow COVID vaccinations for young children. Now, young children can receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series.

Children can receive a three-dose primary series of the Pfizer vaccine, with the second dose three to eight weeks after the first and the third dose at least eight weeks after the second, or two shots of Moderna four to eight weeks apart.

McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital encourages everyone to vaccinate their children but is not planning to have any walk-in clinics.

Child COVID-19 vaccines will be available at Sparrow's primary care and pediatric offices.

You can schedule an appointment on the MySparrow app.

