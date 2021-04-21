Lansing Urgent Care Offering Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Urgent Care is currently offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at their 8 locations. Those wanting an appointment can secure one online. In some cases, there are same-day appointments available. Hours of vaccination are 10 am – 8 pm, Mondays – Saturdays.

Lansing Urgent Care is a Lansing-area, family-owned company whose mission is to provide quality, fast, and cost-efficient care for the surrounding communities.

You can view COVID-19 vaccination information and schedule your vaccine at https://www.lansingurgentcare.com/covidvaccine

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook