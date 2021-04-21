Watch

4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

Lansing Urgent Care Offering Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

Nathan Sharkey
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is administered in Nashville, Tennessee.
Pfizer Vaccine
Posted at 11:53 AM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 11:53:34-04

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Urgent Care is currently offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at their 8 locations. Those wanting an appointment can secure one online. In some cases, there are same-day appointments available. Hours of vaccination are 10 am – 8 pm, Mondays – Saturdays.

Lansing Urgent Care is a Lansing-area, family-owned company whose mission is to provide quality, fast, and cost-efficient care for the surrounding communities.

You can view COVID-19 vaccination information and schedule your vaccine at https://www.lansingurgentcare.com/covidvaccine

