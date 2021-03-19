Ford Field vaccination center to administer 6,000 additional doses per day

DETROIT, Mich. — The state’s largest on-site COVID-19 vaccination clinic kicked off at Ford Field Thursday morning, state and health officials were on-site to talk about the federal vaccination pilot program.

Carlos Osorio/AP Ford Field, home to the Detroit Lions, is seen before drills at an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

“Ford field has always been a great venue for sports music and entertainment but today though we announce the most important event we’ve ever hosted,” Rod Wood, the president and CEO of the Detroit Lions said.

The facility will operate seven days a week from 8am to 8:30pm for the next several weeks.

“This Ford Field site will administer 6000 shots a day starting March 24 over the next eight weeks … that’s 335,000 additional doses over the next eight weeks,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

Partnerships between the state, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Meijer, and Ford Field make Detroit's vaccination center one of the nation’s largest

“Ford Field was selected using the CDC's priority tool which ensures that our most vulnerable populations have close access to receiving the vaccine,” Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said.

“It also is a prominent facility in the Detroit area uniquely suited to help the disadvantaged and medically underserved populations here in the city,” Federal Emergency Management Association Regional Administrator Kevin Sligh Sr. Said.

Starting Monday, all Michigander 50 and over and those 16 and older with medical conditions are eligible to be vaccinated. That eligibility will open up to all Michiganders aged 16 and older on April 5.

“By simply texting “End COVID” to 75049 people can quickly register to attend the vaccine clinic right here at the home of the Detroit Lions,” CEO of Meijer Rick Keyes said.

Gov. Whitmer ended her comments on Thursday, with the hope that increased vaccinations and continued safety can bring people back to normal gatherings in time for the fourth of July.

Want to see more local news ? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook