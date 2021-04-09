Biden to rush vaccinators, testing to hard-hit Michigan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington is rushing federal resources to support vaccinations, testing and therapeutics to Michigan in an effort to control the state’s worst-in-the-nation COVID-19 transmission rate.

President Joe Biden outlined the moves late Thursday in a call with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer where they discussed the situation in the state.

It will not include a “surge” of vaccine doses to the state, a move Whitmer has advocated.

SEE MORE: WATCH: Whitmer calls for voluntary measures to slow spread of COVID-19

Instead, Biden outlined how the federal government was planning to help Michigan better administer the doses already allocated to the state, as well as surge testing capacity and drugs for virus treatment.