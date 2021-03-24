COVID cases surge in Michigan: 4,454 new cases, 16 additional deaths

(WSYM) — There have been 637,645 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan and 15,935 deaths, the state reported Wednesday.
Related:
That's up 4,454 cases and 16 deaths since Tuesday's report. The state is also listing another 68,905 probable cases of the virus, and another 1,014 deaths related to COVID-19.
As of March 19, 562,775 have recovered from the virus.
Michigan could potentially be facing another COVID-19 case surge, Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said in a press conference Friday.
Dr. Khaldun said "very concerning data" shows that the state is going in the wrong direction.