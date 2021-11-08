COVID cases are trending upward again in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — COVID cases are continuing to trend in the wrong direction in Clinton, Eaton, Ingham and Jackson counties.

In the last week in Clinton County, COVID cases increased by nearly 13 percent for a total of 376 cases.

Eaton County now has a total OF 468 cases, which is a 60 percent spike from last week.

Cases are also rising in Ingham County, which had 81 new hospital admissions in the past week. Total cases have increased by almost 30 percent, with 867 cases.

Similarly, in Jackson County, cases are also on the rise by nearly 25 percent, for a total of 854 cases.

All four counties are considered high-transmission areas by the CDC.

Each county also has a vaccination rate of around 60 percent, with Clinton County's being slightly higher at 61 percent and Jackson County's slightly lower at 56 percent.

Though number of cases are trending upward, each county had less than 10 COVID-related deaths in the last week.

