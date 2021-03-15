Menu

Be on alert for some COVID-19 vaccine fees & what you should do if you're charged one

Nam Y. Huh/AP
Prepared COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine syringes are seen at Edward Hospital in Naperville, Ill., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Illinois received about 43,000 doses in its first shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine Monday as health officials reported another 103 coronavirus deaths statewide. Most of the shots will be distributed to local health care centers for health care workers, according to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
COVID-19 vaccine
(WXYZ) — Over a million people a day are getting their COVID-19 vaccine, and the government is providing the shots for free, so it's alarming that more and more people are asking why they're being charged.

The U.S. government is paying billions to Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for COVID-19 vaccines for every American who wants a shot. The vaccine is already paid for, and therefore, it's free.

But the CDC is warning that some doctor's offices and hospitals may charge an "administrative fee" ranging from $20 to over $100.

What can you do if you're hit with a $100 fee for your shot? The CDC says if you have insurance, submit it. Preventative care should be covered by most plans.

No insurance? The Federal CARES Act provider relief fund should cover any extra charge.

CNET says grocery stores, drug stores and pop-up tents are most-likely to give the shots for fees.

Doctors' offices and hospitals, however, often charge administrative fees just for walking in the door, so make sure you ask before you go.

If you end up with a bill in the mail, call the provider and your insurance company and ask if they'll waive the fee.

