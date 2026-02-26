Cooley Law School hosts expungement fair to help Michigan residents clear criminal records March 6

LANSING, MI — Cooley Law School is partnering with the Michigan Attorney General's Office to host a free expungement fair on Friday, March 6, giving Michigan residents a chance to clear eligible arrests and convictions from their public criminal records.

The event runs from noon to 4 p.m. in the lobby of Cooley Law School's Lansing campus at 300 S. Capital Ave. Volunteer attorneys and law students, working under the supervision of licensed attorneys, will assist attendees with expungement paperwork.

Expungement removes arrests and convictions from a person's public criminal record, making them no longer accessible to employers or landlords.

Karen Poole of Cooley Law School said the stakes for those with criminal records are significant.

"A criminal record if they do a background check, an employer like a bank, that can affect someone's ability to get a job or to get a loan or to get a mortgage for a house. Landlords pull background checks and you might not be able to rent if you have a criminal record. Parents may not be able to go on field trips with their children or they may not be able to help out in the classroom if they have a criminal background."

The fair is being held in conjunction with the Michigan Department of Attorney General, Safe & Just Michigan, Ascend Co-Lab for Social Equality, and Legal Services of South Central Michigan. Cooley Law School has hosted several expungement fairs since 2023, helping hundreds of individuals have their criminal records cleared.

Michigan law has long allowed for expungements, but the "Clean Slate" legislation enacted in 2020 expanded eligibility for more individuals and offenses. The process became available to the public in 2021. On April 11, 2023, automatic expungement provisions went into effect, allowing for the automatic expungement of some felonies and misdemeanors.

Under the current law, individuals with up to 3 expungement-eligible felonies and any number of misdemeanors can have their records expunged. Certain traffic violations and first-time operating while intoxicated offenses are also eligible. Additionally, misdemeanor marijuana convictions for conduct that would not be considered a crime after recreational marijuana was legalized in Michigan can be expunged.

Registration is encouraged ahead of the event. Register here. Limited walk-in appointments will be accepted on the day of the event.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

