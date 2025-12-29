Consumers Energy works to restore power to 90,000 Michigan customers after ice storm damage

Consumers Energy is working to restore power to 90,000 customers across Michigan as high winds and snow continue to impact the state following weekend ice damage.

More than 400 crews have been deployed to restore electricity to affected areas. The hardest hit regions stretch from Big Rapids to Midland, where ice accumulation over the weekend caused significant damage to power infrastructure.

The utility company is prioritizing restoration efforts as winter weather conditions persist, creating additional challenges for repair crews working to bring power back online.

