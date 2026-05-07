Chick-fil-A opens in South Lansing today with free food for customers dressed as cows

LANSING, Mich. — Chick-Fil-A is opening a new location on South Cedar in Lansing Thursday morning, and customers who show up dressed as a cow will receive a free entrée or kids meal.

CHICK FIL A NOW OPEN

The new restaurant opens at 6:30 a.m. It is the 46th Chick-Fil-A location to open in Michigan.

The new location's owner is a mid-Michigan native who joined the chain at age 16 and worked his way up through the company.

"I fell in love with the Chick-Fil-A brand when I was a high school team member. I had the opportunity to get selected for this restaurant opportunity about a year ago and have loved being a part of this community so far and really excited to be part of the growth that's happening on the South Side," Tyler Bursick said.

As part of the grand opening, the new location is donating $25,000 to the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

South Lansing residents say they have been eagerly anticipating the opening.

"Well I've been super excited for this to open since I've heard about the construction of this opening. I've always loved Chick-Fil-A for like a really long time and I've just been super excited for one to open on our side of town," Kimiah Baltimore said.

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