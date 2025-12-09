Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
15-year-old shot in leg on Lansing's Georgetown Boulevard

Police investigating shooting in 1900 block of Georgetown Boulevard that left 15-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries
LANSING, MI — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg Monday night in Lansing and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lansing Police Department officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 1900 block of Georgetown Boulevard around 10:53 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found the teenage victim with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and working to determine the sequence of events and details surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department's Facebook page.

