Things to Do: Rock out at Lake Lansing Bandshell this summer

HASLETT, Mich. — Every Friday evening, the Lake Lansing Bandshell comes to life.

“We’re doing a free live concert," said marketing intern for Lake Lansing Bandshell Bryan Rohroff. “We have different genres different music.”

Like classic rock, jazz and even funk.

The Sounds of Summer Concert Series is something the whole family can enjoy even your pets.

“Bring your dog if you want. I saw a lady had her cat on a leash today," Rohroff said. "We have food trucks, we have inflatables, we have stuff for kids to do, we have stuff for the whole family.”

Jodi Langolf brought her husband and two granddaughters and said she had an amazing time.

“It’s great for the family. It’s great for dancing. It’s entertaining, and it’s free," Langolf said.

The concert series will go until the end of August, so grab the family and head out.

For the full lineup this summer,click here.

