Lake Lansing hosts 21 Annual Sounds of the Summer concert series

HASLETT, Mich. — Grab your lawn chairs and get ready to rock! Every Friday night this summer, the Lake Lansing Band Shell will be hosting its 21 Annual Sounds of the Summer concert sessions.

From barbershop to classic rock, there’s music for everyone. The full line up includes:



June 2: Don Middlebrook and the Pearl Divers (Tropical Rock/Beach Music)

June 9: Oxymoron's (Nostolgic, Folk and Classic Rock)

June 16: Universe Band (Variety Dance)

June 23: Capital City Chordsmen (Barbershop)

June 30: Meridian Community Band (Patriotic)

July 7: Roadside Attraction (Classic Party Music)

July 14: Sea Cruisers (50's, 60's and 70's)

July 21: Tony Thompson and Friends (Motown/Funk/Soul)

July 28: Stone Street Revival (Harmonies, Horns and Hits)

August 4: Global Village (Classic Rock/Funk/R&B)

August 11: Frog King (Neil Diamond Tribute)

August 18: Jeff Baldori (Jazzy Mix)

August 25: Showdown (Classic Rock)

Additionally, kids can enjoy big-wheel tricycles at the tricycle track, a bounce house and a giant inflatable slide.

Admission to the event is completely free to all mid-Michiganders.

The concerts begin at 7 p.m. and end around 9 p.m. at the South Lake Lansing Park.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook