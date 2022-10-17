Arts, Culture and Entertainment report for Oct. 17 through Oct. 23

LANSING, Mich. — Good morning mid-Michigan!

I’ve got your weekly Arts, Culture and Entertainment report, and it’s another busy week.

Monday night, the MSU College of Music is celebrating the Best of Baroque with a concert at the Fairchild Theatre.

The music of Georg Friedrich Handel, Johann Sebastian Bach and Domenico Scarlatti will be celebrated at the opening of the West Circle Series concert Monday night.

The concert features the depth and breadth of Baroque music with performances that range from solo harpsichord to orchestra with choir.

The performance starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday night, also on the MSU campus, the internationally-celebrated Scottish Chamber Orchestra, one of the finest musical ensembles in the world, is performing at Wharton Center.

Known for its stunning performances and extensive, award-winning recordings, the orchestra teams up with another Scottish wonder, violinist Nicola Benedetti.

The program includes Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3 and a new work by remarkable young composer Anna Clyne.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

This Thursday in Jackson, the Michigan Theatre presents The Nightmare before Christmas

The film follows the misadventures of Jack Skellington, Halloweentown's beloved pumpkin king, who has become bored with the same annual routine of frightening people in the real world.

When Jack accidentally stumbles on Christmastown, he gets a new lease on life. So, he plots to bring Christmas under his control by kidnapping Santa Claus and taking over the role.

But Jack soon discovers even the best-laid plans can go seriously awry.

It’s a great film for the entire family.

The show starts at 7 p.m.

This Saturday night, back at Wharton Center, the world-renowned Soweto Gospel Choir returns.

The Soweto Gospel Choir inspires audiences around the world with its powerful blend of African gospel, freedom songs, U.S. civil rights songs and so much more.

I had the chance to talk with Shimmy Jiyane, who is a singer, dancer and choirmaster for the band.

“The music is great, the dancing is beautiful, the costumes are amazing and the stage is beautiful," Jiyane said. "It's just simply amazing… so people must come because you don't want to miss out. It's going to be a great show full of high energy, beautiful dancing, beautiful drumming and beautiful music.”

And finally, in Jackson this Sunday night, comedian, actor, television, author and musician Paul Reiser is performing at the Potter Center.

The “Mad About You” and “My Two Dads” star returns to his standup roots to perform his unmistakable brand of observational and story-based humor.

The show starts at 7 p.m.

That’s a quick look at events taking place this week. Whatever you do, I hope you ACE it.

