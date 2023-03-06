Arts, Culture and Entertainment Report for March 6-12, 2023

LANSING, Mich. — It’s time for your weekly Arts, Culture and Entertainment Report.

Spring is on the way, and it’s a perfect time for an out-of-town trip to the Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids.

Now through April 30, you can be wowed by 7,000 tropical butterflies of 50 different species.

Butterflies Are Blooming, the exhibition at Meijer Gardens, is the largest temporary tropical butterfly exhibition in the nation.

Close to home, Lansing’s Impression 5 Science Center has a new exhibit called DC Superheroes: Discover Your Superpowers.

Impression 5 DC Superheros

Families are encouraged to grab their capes and go on an adventure as reserve superheroes-in-training.

Guests of all ages will develop new skills, learn the science behind the powers and learn the importance of teamwork at the Hall of Justice as they work together to solve problems and catch supervillains in a series of fast-paced challenges.

DC Super Heroes: Discover Your Superpowers will be at Impression 5 until May 7.

The East Lansing Public Library is having a big birthday party on Saturday.

The library is celebrating its 100 birthday with activities for all ages, live music, giveaways and a birthday cake!

The party also includes the East Lansing Fire Department and WKAR celebrating their 100th birthdays.

Sunday, Soprano Dr. Rachael Gates teams up with musician Jeff English and Justin Valla, the director of orchestras for Okemos High School, for a fundraising cabaret called So This Is Love to raise funds to benefit Ukraine.

Urban Beat So This Is Love

It’s taking place at Lansing’s Urban Beat from 3-4 p.m.

All ages are welcome.

That’s a quick look at Arts, Culture and Entertainment this week. Whatever you do, I hope you ACE it.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to the In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook