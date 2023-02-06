Arts, Culture and Entertainment report for Feb. 6-12, 2023

LANSING, Mich. — We live in a great state full of the best in arts, culture and entertainment.

It’s time for your ACE report!

Did you know every Monday night in Nashville, Michigan, there is a special auction?

FoxView Nashville's FoxView Auction

It takes place at 6 p.m. every Monday night in the FoxView Community Hall, and you can bring anything and the auctioneer will sell it. No item is too big or too small. You can turn unwanted toys, tools or trinkets into cash and have some fun doing it. It’s free to participate. And food and drink are available.

The annual MSUFCU Student Art Exhibit showcases the talent of area high school students. The exhibit has 17 participating schools, and it is open to the public through Wednesday, Feb. 22.

MSUFCU MSUFCU Student Art Exhibit

You can view the art in person during business hours at the MSUFCU Headquarters, or you can view and vote online at msufcuart.com.

The Waverly Robotics team is hosting a fun fundraiser at Lansing’s UrbanBeat this Friday. The club needs a trailer to travel to events and transport materials, so they are putting together a fun event hosted by FOX 47’s own Deb Hart. Comedian Nicole Melnyk will also be on hand with a silent auction and great food and drink.

Tickets are still available!

Lansing Symphony Orchestra LSO Celebrates Music of the 80s

On Saturday, you can go back in time and enjoy some of the best hit songs from the 1980s. The Lansing Symphony Orchestra has an evening full of all the fabulous songs of a totally rad era. New music was everywhere, and radio again was king. The LSO will perform hits from bands like Tears for Fears, The Bangles, George Michael, Cyndi Lauper and many more.

An incredible art exhibit is at the MSU Broad Museum of Art. It’s called Blind Spot: Stephanie Syjuco.

MSU Broad Museum Blind Spot: Stephanie Syjuco





Syjuco is an American artist of Filipino Descent, and this exhibition is a survey of her new and recent work. Through photography, video, sculpture and installation, Syjuco

questions how institutions – like museums and archives – use objects and collections to narrate history.

That’s a quick look at art, culture and entertainment this week. Whatever you do, I hope you ACE it.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to the In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook