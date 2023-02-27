Arts, Culture and Entertainment Report for Feb. 27 through March 5

LANSING, Mich. — A lot is going on in mid-Michigan this week.

I’ve got your latest Arts, Culture and Entertainment Report for the week of Feb. 27 through March 5.

MSU College of Music Pass A Good Time 2023

Monday night, the MSU College of Music’s Artist-Faculty and Guest Recital Series features a salute to Broadway in the show Pass A Good Time 2023.

It’s an entertaining collage of voices presenting selections from shows that were on Broadway 50 years ago.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. in Cook Recital Hall on the campus of MSU.

On Tuesday, the two-time Grammy-nominated duo Black Violin returns to Wharton Center.

Mark Clennon Black Violin



It promises to be an evening of electrifying violin performance fusing classical sounds and exhilarating hip-hop beats, building bridges to a place where Mozart, Marvin Gaye and Kendrick Lamar harmoniously coexist.

The power of community and coming together will be on full display starting Thursday when Kinky Boots, the hit musical by Harvey Fierstein and Cyndi Lauper, comes to the Main Stage at Lansing’s Riverwalk Theatre.

Riverwalk Theatre Kinky Boots

Kinky Boots follows Charlie Price, a young man from Northern England who takes over a struggling family shoemaking business after his father's death.

Director Kelly Stuible Clark says he discovers an unlikely hero in a drag performer named Lola in his attempts to save the shoe factory.

“Kinky Boots is an uplifting, joyous tribute to the strength of the community as well as being true to yourself," Clark said. "Full of catchy music, energetic dancing, and characters you won't soon forget, this is a show not to be missed!”

Kinky Boots will run through March 12.

On Friday, the hit Broadway show Billy Elliot continues at Owosso’s Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts.

Owosso Lebowsky Center Billy Elliot

Winner of 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Billy Elliot features a dynamic score by music legend Elton John.

Set in a northern English mining town against the background of the 1984 miners’ strike, Billy Elliot is the inspirational story of a young boy’s struggle against the odds to make his dreams come true.

Billy Elliot continues through Sunday.

If you are in Jackson this Friday and Saturday, you may want to check out the Jackson Antique & Collectible Show.

Jackson Antique & Collectible show Jackson Antique & Collectible Show

The show features thousands of Antique and Collectibles with over 105 booths. It’s been running for over 24 years and features everything from glassware, birdhouses, dolls, books and much more.

The show is taking place at the American 1 Event Center, and admission is only $3.00

That’s a quick look at Arts, Culture and Entertainment this week. Whatever you do, I hope you ACE it!

