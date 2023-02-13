Arts, Culture and Entertainment for the week of Feb. 13 - 19, 2023

LANSING, Mich. — It’s a busy week of Arts, Culture, and Entertainment in mid-Michigan. I have a quick look at some fun things to do in this week’s ACE Report.

Ladies, pick up your best girlfriends Monday night and head to High Caliber Karting and Entertainment in Okemos for their Galentine's Day celebration. Get it, Gal-in-tine!

It’s all about having fun with your best girlfriends just before Valentine’s Day Tuesday.

You can enjoy some food, free karaoke and your choice of go-kart racing, axe throwing or even take out your frustrations in the rage room.

Ticket packages are still available.

High Kaliber Carting and Entertainment Galentine's Day

The latest play, Misery, is taking the stage at Lansing’s Riverwalk Theatre this Thursday through Sunday.

What happens when admiration turns to obsession?

Find out at Misery, adapted from the Stephen King novel of the same name.

Misery follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon played by Scott Pohl, who is rescued from a car crash by his number one fan, Annie Wilkes, played by Holly Sleight-Engler, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. Misery continues through this Sunday.

Riverwalk Theatre MISERY

Starting Friday through Sunday, the MSU Rodeo Club is hosting its annual Spartan Stampede Rodeo at the MSU Pavilion.

You can watch some local cowboys and cowgirls show off their skills riding broncos, roping calves and wrestling steers.

Tickets are still available.

MSU Rodeo Club 2022 MSU Rodeo Club

This Friday, the MSU Department of Theatre begins its production of the classic Charlotte’s Web.

Based on E.B. White’s loving story of a pig named Wilbur and a little gray spider named Charlotte, this treasured tale explores bravery, selfless love and the true meaning of friendship.

The show continues through Sunday, Feb. 26.

MSU Department of Theatre Charlotte's Web

If you are anything like me, you make up lyrics to popular songs. Don’t we all have that one song that we blast but don’t know the words to?

"Hold me closer, Tony Danza.." are not the words to Elton John’s hit Tiny Dancer, but not everyone knows that!

This coming Saturday at Bella Notte in Jackson, you can join in on an evening of "Wait, What?!" An Evening of Misheard.

This evening will help us all figure out those words and what these songs are about.

Reservations are required.

Bella Notte Wait, What? An Evening of Misinterpreted Lyrics



On Saturday afternoon, you may want to go to Lansing’s Reutter Park for a fun game of Hungry, Hungry, Hippos.

Only this game is life-sized, and you are the hippo competing to win on ICE!

It’s all part of Lansing Winterfest, presented by Downtown Lansing, Inc.

They are turning downtown Lansing into a winter world of wonder for the entire month of February.

Lansing Winter Fest continues the entire month of February!

Downtown Lansing, Inc. Lansing Winterfest

That’s a quick look at Arts, Culture and Entertainment this week. Whatever you do, I hope you ACE it!

