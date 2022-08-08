Arts, Culture and Entertainment for the week of Aug. 8 through Aug. 14

LANSING, Mich. — It’s another busy week in Arts, Culture and Entertainment.

The Jackson County Fair kicked off Sunday and continues all week at Keeley Park.

The annual event offers lots of exciting rides, amazing fair food, 4-H exhibits and entertainment all week.

Fair organizers say the fair offers something fun for the entire family. The fair ends on Saturday.

This week is full of great music. Friday at UrbanBeat in Old Town Lansing, Douglas & the Firs is taking center stage.

Douglas & the Firs is the (mostly) solo project of Lansing singer/songwriter Doug Mains. His show blends inspiration from traditional folk music and contemporary singer/songwriters like Damien Rice and Cat Stevens. The concert starts at 6:30 p.m.

Friday also marks the start of the annual St. John’s Mint Festival. This year's festival theme celebrates our roots - an invitation to reflect on St. John’s history, connections and agricultural heritage.

There will be an arts and craft show, a corn hole tournament, live music, a beverage tent and much more. The festival continues through Sunday.

On Saturday, number 1 billboard recording artist Phil Denny is hosting his 4th annual Phil Denny's Armory Smooth Jazz Fete at the Marshall Street Armory in Lansing. Denny has become a household name in contemporary jazz and remains a topic of conversation and interest among an international audience. Denny is known for his impressive artistry, passion and unique ability to connect with people on and off the stage.

Last but not least, on Saturday is Lansing Pride, a “celebration of love and diversity” happening in Old Town. The day-long event includes live entertainment, activities and more than 30 local business vendors.

That’s a quick look at events taking place this week. whatever you do, I hope you ACE it!

