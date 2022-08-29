Arts, Culture and Entertainment for the week of Aug. 29 through Sept. 4

LANSING, Mich. — Summer may be winding down, but there is still plenty of arts, culture and entertainment events taking place in mid-Michigan this week.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 31

MERIDIAN FARMERS MARKET, OKEMOS

DARIN LARNER, JR. BAND

6 P.M. TO 8:30 P.M.

This Wednesday, the Darin Larner, Jr. band is scheduled to play at the Meridian Farmers' Market from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The band plays everything from classic and modern rock to blues, Motown, country and alternative rock.

Be prepared to dance!

The Meridian Farmers' Market is located off Central Park Drive in Okemos.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 2

URBANBEAT IN EAST LANSING

TIME2PLAY BAND

8 P.M. TO 11 P.M.

https://www.urbanbeatevents.com/our-events/

Speaking of great music, this Friday at UrbanBeat in Old Town, Time2play is performing.

Time2play has been performing an eclectic mix of rock, pop, blues and country around Lansing since 2009.

Time2play dedicates its performances to local nonprofit organizations in the Lansing area.

Over the years, the band has given thousands of dollars back to the community

Doors open at 5 p.m., and the music starts around 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 3, AND SUNDAY, SEPT. 4

MICHIGAN CHICKEN WING FESTIVAL

LANSING’S ADADO RIVER FRONT PARK

https://michiganchickenwingfestival.com

This coming Saturday and Sunday is the annual Chicken Wings Festival at Lansing's Adado River Front Park.

The festival provides a platform for food vendors to showcase their best chicken wings.

The festival also includes a main stage featuring musical acts from all genres, live entertainment, pro wrestling, a kid’s zone with inflatables, a game trailer, community empowerment vendors, a health and wellness pavilion, give-aways, a VIP beer and wine refreshment tent and even a chicken wing eating contest.

The event is also a fundraiser for the local nonprofit organization Against All Odds, which supports cancer survivors.

You can get your tickets to the Chicken Wing Festival by visiting their website or just show up on Saturday or Sunday.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 3

LAMA FEST

MSU PAVILION, EAST LANSING

https://michiganllama.org/lamafest

Saturday also starts the annual Lama Fest at the Michigan State University Pavilion in East Lansing. It’s Michigan's longest-running llama show.

You’ll see llamas on display and competing in performance and halter events.

There will be llama merchandise and fiber products, and there’s even a hilarious costumes event where llamas, and their owners dress up for laughs.

The Lama Fest is free and continues through Sunday.

That’s a quick look at events taking place this week. Whatever you do, I hope you ACE it.

