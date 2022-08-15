Arts, Culture and Entertainment for the week of Aug. 15 through Aug. 21

LANSING, Mich. — Here’s a quick look at the Arts, Culture and Entertainment events taking place this week across mid-Michigan.

If you like science and beer, you’ll love Astronomy On Tap.

Scientists, educators, writers and artists are getting together and revealing how they explore the universe, and you are invited to participate.

You’ll be able to drink beer, meet others and hear about the latest scientific discoveries.

The next Astronomy on Tap is taking place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Michigan Wildlife Conservancy in Bath.

For more information, visit their Facebook page .

On Thursday, Aug. 18, Wharton Center welcomes “Tuesdays with Morrie.”

It’s the powerful true story of journalist Mitch Albom and his former college professor, Morrie Schwartz.

The play is based on the book by the same name.

The play centers on the two men reuniting as Morrie faces his own mortality as an ALS patient.

What starts as a simple visit becomes a weekly pilgrimage and a beautiful lesson in humanity, compassion and friendship.

“Tuesday’s With Morrie” continues through Sunday. You can find more information at the Wharton Center's website .

Also, at Wharton Center on Thursday, one of the most popular and most recorded singers of the past thirty years, Vince Gill performs along with Wendy Moten.

Moten was a finalist on “The Voice.”

This is Gill’s first tour in three years!

Tickets are still available at the Wharton Center's website .

Lansing’s River Walk Theatre is presenting “Big Fish,” based on the novel by Daniel Wallace.

“Big Fish,” tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest!

Edward’s incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him!

But his son, Will, is about to have a child of his own and is determined to find the truth behind his father’s epic tales.

The show starts Thursday, Aug. 18, and runs through the Aug. 28. You can find more information at the theatre's website .

And last but not least…

If you are in Jackson this Friday, you should check out the Friday Family Film Night at Horace Blackman Park.

Bring a blanket and some bug spray and enjoy a free, family-friendly movie.

The movie starts at 8:40 p.m. You can find more information at their website .

That’s a quick look at events taking place this week. Whatever you do, I hope you ACE it.

