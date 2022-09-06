Arts, Culture and Entertainment for Monday, Sept. 5, through Sunday, Sept. 11

LANSING, Mich. — Good morning mid-Michigan!

Jackson’s Ella Sharp Museum has a new exhibit called Small Wonders: Insects In Focus. It’s a breathtakingly beautiful exhibit that allows viewers to see the hidden world of insects like they’ve never seen it before. You can get an up-close look at these fascinating creatures by visiting Ella Sharp Museum now through Oct. 22.

If insects aren’t your thing, how about some family fun at High Caliber Karting and entertainment in Okemos?

High Caliber has two separate tracks called the red and green tracks, but this Tuesday through Sunday, they are combining them into the largest indoor go kart track in Michigan.

Charlotte’s annual Frontier Days starts Wednesday with events taking place through Sunday.

And there is something for everyone to enjoy including lots of great music, a petting zoo, helicopter rides, amazing food and even bingo.

Charlotte’s Frontier Days goes through Sunday.

This week you may want to head over to Wharton Center in East Lansing, or check them out online, to get tickets to the hottest shows this season.

Wharton Center is celebrating its 40th anniversary, and tickets are on sale now to most of Wharton Center’s upcoming events such as the Broadway blockbuster Jesus Christ Superstar, Pretty Woman: The Musical, Jagged Little Pill, Tina: the Tina Turner Musical, Beetlejuice, and favorites such as The Second City, Nat Geo Live, Black Violin, Blue Man Group, Diana Krall and much more.

This Saturday, the Michigan Disability Rights Coalition is partnering with Zot Artz to host a free event for families to come together to create art, play games and have some fun.

Families will also get a chance to learn more about the mission of the coalition.

The event is taking place at Lansing’s Gier Community Center from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Check out their website for all the details.

That’s a quick look at events taking place this week. Whatever you do, I hope you ACE it.

