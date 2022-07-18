Arts, Culture and Entertainment events for the week of July 18 through July 24

LANSING, Mich. — EVENT: King Tutankhamun: “Wonderful Things From The Pharaoh’s Tomb”

DATE: Through September

LOCATION: The Charles Wright Museum of African American History

WEBSITE: Thewright.org

The Charles Wright Museum of African American History King Tutankhamun "Wonderful Things"



EVENT: Jack Pine Savages and Freddie Cunningham

DATE: Tuesday, July 19

LOCATION: Delta Township’s Sharp Park

WEBSITE: www.lansing.org/event/music-in-the-park/39928/

City of Lansing Music In The Park Series

EVENT: Bubble Man

DATE: Wednesday, July 20 at 3 p.m.

LOCATION: Eaton Rapids Public Library

WEBSITE: bubblemanron.com

Eaton Rapids Public Library Bubble Man

EVENT: Rick Springfield with the Grand Rapids Symphony Orchestra

DATE: Wednesday, July 20

LOCATION: Frederik Meijer Gardens, Grand Rapids

WEBSITE: www.meijergardens.org

EVENT: Ann Arbor Art Fair

DATE: Thursday, July 21 – Saturday, July 23

LOCATION: Ann Arbor

WEBSITE: www.theannarborartfair.com

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook