ACE Report: Arts, Culture and Entertainment events for the week of July 18 through July 24

Posted at 9:27 AM, Jul 18, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — EVENT: King Tutankhamun: “Wonderful Things From The Pharaoh’s Tomb”           
DATE: Through September
LOCATION: The Charles Wright Museum of African American History      
WEBSITE: Thewright.org          

King Tutankhamun
EVENT: Jack Pine Savages and Freddie Cunningham
DATE: Tuesday, July 19      
LOCATION: Delta Township’s Sharp Park
WEBSITE: www.lansing.org/event/music-in-the-park/39928/

Music In The Park Series

EVENT: Bubble Man
DATE: Wednesday, July 20 at 3 p.m.
LOCATION: Eaton Rapids Public Library
WEBSITE: bubblemanron.com

Bubble Man

EVENT: Rick Springfield with the Grand Rapids Symphony Orchestra 
DATE: Wednesday, July 20
LOCATION: Frederik Meijer Gardens, Grand Rapids
WEBSITE: www.meijergardens.org      

EVENT: Ann Arbor Art Fair
DATE: Thursday, July 21 – Saturday, July 23
LOCATION: Ann Arbor
WEBSITE: www.theannarborartfair.com

