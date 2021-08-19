WMU Cooley Law School sells Masonic Temple building in downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — After more than more six years on the market, the Masonic Temple building in downtown Lansing has been sold.

"We are excited that a buyer has come forward and will use the building to help with the important revitalization of downtown Lansing.," said James McGrath the president and dean of Western Michigan University Cooley Law School, which has owned the building since 1974,

He said the sale closed on July 30. He did not name the buyer, saying "we are unable to share more information."

The 96,000-square-foot building was initially listed for more than $8 million, but a recent listing on the website Loopnet put the price at $3.4 million.

Information on the sale has not yet been recorded by the Ingham County Register of Deeds.

The building housed Cooley's operations decades and was used for additional classroom space after the Cooley Center opened across Capitol Avenue in 2000.

Cooley taught nearly 3,000 students at its Lansing campus in 2006 but enrollment has fallen sharply over the past decade, and the school put the building on the market in late 2014.

FOX 47 News, 2021 Masonic Temple in downtown Lansing

Before it was part of the law school campus building was a Masonic temple. It offered a well-loved cafeteria open to the public on the ground floor and the sixth floor was used as a venue to host proms, graduation ceremonies, and other events.

