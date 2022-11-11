Winnie Brinks elected as first woman Democratic majority leader in Michigan Senate

LANSING, Mich. — The state Legislature is starting to look a little different after Tuesday’s election. For the first time in about 40 years, Democrats have control of both chambers and that means new leadership at the top.

Sen. Winnie Brinks was unanimously elected Thursday to serve as the new Democratic senate majority leader. It’s a position that hasn’t seen a woman occupy it ever.

Brinks was first elected to the Legislature in 2012 to the Michigan House and was elected to the Senate six years later in 2018.

“Along with Democratic leadership in the House and governor’s office, we are ready to lead a legislature that prioritizes people over politics," Brinks said in a statement.

Senate Republicans also voted to fill the minority leader position on Thursday. State Sen. Aric Nesbitt of Lawton was elected to that position.

