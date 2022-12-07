Who is running for Michigan GOP chair?

LANSING, Mich. — The political races aren’t over in Michigan just yet, at least on the Republican side. Let’s take a look at who is running for state GOP chair.

Right now, there are seven candidates running for the seat.

Matthew DePerno

Lena Epstein

Kristina Karamo

Billy Putman

Kent Boersema

Mike Firage

JD Glaser

This position leads fundraising for the state party as well as forming messaging and guiding the party’s platform. This is particularly important here in Michigan after Republicans across the board lost positions in government during the election last month.

Still undecided in running for the position is Tudor Dixon who lost her bid to unseat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer by about 6 percentage points. She has indicated interest but, so far, is not officially running.

We’ll keep an eye on this race and the party in this moment of change for the Michigan GOP.

