Whitmer's $280 million tutoring plan supported by teachers' union

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposal to spend $280 million dollars to support tutoring for Michigan students has support from teachers’ unions.

“We are highly supportive of the governor's tutoring plan," said Thomas Morgan, a communications consultant with the Michigan Education Association. "Many Michigan kids fell behind during the pandemic, especially those who, for various reasons, couldn't get on well with virtual learning. And so the governor's plan really helps support school based tutoring programs so that we can help as many kids as possible catch up.”

Tutoring can be highly effective for students according to a 2021 paper published by researchers at Brown University.

So far, Michigan has a patchwork of tutoring programs across the state and proponents say investing in tutoring will help students catch up from pandemic learning loss.

"We need to do everything we can for our kids to help them recover, recover from the past couple of years and help them move forward," Morgan said.

Whitmer’s plan still needs input from the legislature before it can move forward.

