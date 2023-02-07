Whitmer unveils the details of Lowering MI Costs tax plan

LANSING, Mich. — Taxpayers in the state of Michigan could soon get a check for $180 and see some other savings as part of a tax plan announced by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“It's a plan to cut taxes and put money back in people's pockets," Whitmer said Monday.

The overall plan boils down to three parts, the first being the repeal of the 4.25% retirement tax.

“Rolling back the retirement tax will put an average of 1000 bucks back in the pockets of 500,000 households. These are people who have worked hard their whole lives," she said. "This will help help people living on fixed incomes keep more of what they've earned.”

Next is the Earned Income Tax Credit, or EITC, which would be increased from 6% to 30%, and finally, those inflation relief checks of $180 for all Michigan taxpayers.

“This will be the largest tax break for working families and seniors in Michigan in decades," Whitmer said.

But Republican leaders like state Rep. Andrew Fink say the tax plan could do more harm than good.

"It sounds like the governor made some moves to include the suggestions that the House Republicans suggested about expanding the coverage for the retirement age folks who are looking for some form of tax relief," he said. "If that's true, we'll see the details, but if that's true that would be better than what we saw last week, but overall, I feel like the tax rate should be fair it should be lower and a break for every single Michigan family."

