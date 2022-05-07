Watch
Whitmer signs legislation to create online child abuse registry

This week Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed new legislation establishing a statewide online child abuse registry. It will make information on cases of child abuse more accessible to the public.
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed new legislation establishing a statewide online child abuse registry. It will make information on cases of child abuse more accessible to the public.

Wyatt’s law was inspired by the case of Wyatt Rewoldt. Rewoldt was abused by his father’s girlfriend, who had a previous history of child abuse. His mother has been working to get this legislation passed since 2014.

“I was proud to work across the aisle to get this done for our kids, parents, and families," Whitmer said. "This law will help keep kids safe at home, in school, and everywhere in between.”

