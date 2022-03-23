Whitmer: LG Energy Solution expansion in Holland will create more than 1,000 jobs

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced Michigan Strategic Fund approval for a wide range of projects.

According to the news release, support for LG Energy Solution’s new facilities will create 1,200 jobs, and generate $1.7 billion in investments to Holland. The move will further boost Michigan’s global leadership in electric vehicle manufacturing and future mobility.

“Today’s MSF approvals will help us continue to drive economic growth in Michigan by expanding on our leadership in the future of mobility and electric vehicles, investing in our communities, creating jobs for our residents, and furthering initiatives that will ensure long-term economic opportunity throughout the state,” said Gov. Whitmer.

“The LG Energy Solution expansion project into the city of Holland is very beneficial to the people in our district. I am proud to have this company’s support and partnership for our community,” said State Rep. Mary Whiteford, R-Casco Twp. “The jobs created by these green initiatives bring 1,200 new jobs to our area. With this clean energy investment, our community will be an even better place to live, work and play.”

Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation also announced four community revitalization projects, including a new Spectrum Health facility in Grand Rapids, to bring new vibrancy and economic opportunities to Michigan communities. The new Build MI Community Grant Initiative was also approved to support small-scale development projects around the state.

Whitmer said these actions demonstrate her office's ongoing laser focus on creating economic opportunity and prosperity for all Michiganders.

Michigan was chosen for the project over competing sites in the Southeast U.S. and overseas.

