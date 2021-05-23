Watch
NeighborhoodsState Capitol

Actions

Whitmer apologizes after photo shows her violating COVID restrictions at bar

items.[0].image.alt
Carolyn Kaster/AP
File-This Oct. 16, 2020, file photo shows Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaking during an event with Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Beech Woods Recreation Center, in Southfield, Mich. Whitmer's administration on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, ordered high schools and colleges to stop in-person classes, closed restaurants to indoor dining and suspended organized sports — including the football playoffs — in a bid to curb the state's spiking coronavirus cases. The restrictions will begin Wednesday and last three weeks. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Whitmer
Gov Statement (1).png
Posted at 7:39 PM, May 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-23 19:45:29-04

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued an apology after a photo surfaced that shows her violating her own COVID restrictions while at a bar restaurant in East Lansing this weekend.

In the photo first reported by the conservative news outlet Breitbart, Whitmer is seen with 12 other people who are gathered around pushed-together tables at Landshark Bar & Grill in East Lansing. None of them are wearing masks or socially distancing.

Their actions appear to violate current state health orders, which limit tables to six people at a restaurant, additional groups must be six feet apart.

On Sunday, the governor apologized for what she called a mistake. "Throughout the pandemic, I’ve been committed to following public health protocols. Yesterday, I went with friends to a local restaurant. As more people arrived, the tables were pushed together. Because we were all vaccinated, we didn't stop to think about it," Whitmer said in a statement. “In retrospect, I should have thought about it. I am human. I made a mistake, and I apologize.”

Republicans meanwhile are calling the governor’s actions hypocritical. Tori Sachs, executive director of the conservative Michigan Freedom Fund says Whitmer should end all existing restrictions immediately, “It’s ridiculous the rest of us have to abide by these ridiculous rules while Whitmer doesn’t,” Sachs wrote on Twitter.

According to Breitbart, the photo was posted to Facebook by one of the governor’s friends as part of a photo gallery. The photo with Whitmer has since been taken down.

This now the latest pandemic misstep from Governor Whitmer, who most recently caught heat for a personal trip to Florida she took in March to visit her ailing father.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Elle Meyers

Elle Meyers

6:12 PM, Apr 12, 2021

State Capitol

Neighborhood Reporter

Elle Meyers