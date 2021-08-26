Whitmer announces $13 million for Michigan's rural hospitals

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a $13 million grant for Michigan's rural hospitals on Thursday

The money will go towards supporting COVID-19 testing and mitigation measures.

“COVID has been a huge financial strain on a lot of our communities, and to have those dollars to help us continue with meeting the mission of taking care of our communities and our smaller and more rural communities has been just we're so excited by that support," said Helen Johnson, president of Sparrow's Eaton hospital.

The money is going towards rural hospitals with fewer than 50 staff members, according to the governor's office.

“We’re going to be looking at things that will help us not only address the current COVID crisis but then also make us more nimble and be able to address any future pandemics that might happen," Johnson said.

The money will also help rural hospitals keep up with a huge anticipated increase in COVID-19 testing.

"Not only testing for your run of the mill, somebody comes in and has symptoms, but also a lot of employers in our area are now starting to require either the vaccine or testing," she said.

A total of 52 rural hospitals across the state will receive a little more than $250,000. The money must be used within 18 months.

Johnson says she's pleased to see this influx of funding but said the best way the community can support local healthcare workers is by getting vaccinated.

