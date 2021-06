FLINT, Mich. — State leaders kicked off Michigan's first expungement fair Wednesday morning in Flint.

Attorney General Dana Nessel, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson participated in the 10 a.m. press conference.

