Michigan AG launches webpage devoted to informing public of new expungement laws

Posted at 9:20 PM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 21:20:59-04

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Monday a new webpage devoted to informing the public of the state's newest expungement laws. The website will include when the laws go into effect, eligibility requirements, forms, and downloadable checklists.

The website aims to make applying for expungement more seamless by explaining the details of the law and clarifying eligibility among other things.

“The new law brings about overdue change for so many residents who would otherwise have to carry around the burden of a public criminal record well past the point of having paid their debt to society,” Nessel said. “Our new expungement webpage is a resource for residents to assess eligibility and better understand the process for applying to have their records expunged.”

Visit the expungement information webpage here.

