WATCH: Gov. Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Gilchrist outline bills to lower costs for working families

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II are scheduled to speak at 2:45 p.m. Thursday to outline plans to lower costs for working Michigan families.

This comes after bills were introduced in the Legislature to repeal the retirement tax and boost the Working Families Tax Credit.

Newly-elected Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks and Speaker of the House Joe Tate were also in attendance.

Watch the news conference here:

