Walk to end Alzheimer's takes place in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — It was a phrase that echoed throughout the event

“Find a cure” Said Ashley Crosser, Development Manager, Walk to End Alzheimer's.

“Find a cure soon,” Said Tiffany Smith, MSU Sigma Kappa.

“Let's Find that Cure,” Said Scot Moncur, Participant, Walk to End Alzheimer's

The Moncur family was at the walk to end Alzheimer's for their second year, and for them it's personal.

“Grandma Terry is my mother, she lost her battle with Alzheimer's last year,” Said Beqi Moncur, participant, Walk to End Alzheimer's.

The family came wearing Team Grandma Terry kisses t-shirts

“She always wore bright red lipstick, she loved her grandchildren so much, you could always tell when the grandman was there because she’d leave a bright red kiss on each one of their cheeks.” Said Beqi Moncur.

Hundreds of neighbors joined them on the walk through the rain, including Sigma Kappa sisters.

“We raised $26,000,” said Smith.

Driven by a shared goal, Tiffany Smith, who spearheaded the effort, highlighted her group's dedication.

“It’s something that we’re really passionate about. A lot of our members have been impacted by this disease, whether it’s somebody they’ve lost or someone who currently has it.” Said Smith.

Ashley Crosser, the Development Manager for the walk, emphasized the importance of efforts like Smith's, which support critical advancements in the search for a cure.

“Working with researchers, trying to find the science and the breakthroughs to help hopefully have that first person that is cured of Alzheimer's disease or dementia.” Said Crosser.

And for Families like the Moncur’s, the attendance of today's run brings solidarity and support in the face of a difficult journey.

“It’s not a club that anyone wants to be in, obviously, but it’s great to see that sense of community with as many people that come out for the walk.” Said Beqi Moncur.

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook