U.S. government to stop sending free COVID-19 tests through the mail

LANSING, Mich. — A government program, which allowed Americans to order at-home COVID-19 tests for free through the mail, is ending this week.

The program offered a total of three rounds of at-home tests that Americans could order online or over the phone. The effort helped increase COVID-19 testing and aimed to help people get back to some normal activities by testing more frequently.

The reason the program is stopping? Take a look at the site. COVID.gov has a banner claiming the free tests are no more because “Congress hasn’t provided additional funding to replenish the nation’s stockpile of tests.”

According to the U.S. Postal Service, if you have not utilized the test delivery service, you can still do so until the cut off. Just enter three separate orders.

