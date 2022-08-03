Two congressional district primary races called in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Votes continue to be counted this morning after the 2022 primary race wraps up.

The race for governor

The most significant headline this morning is that GOP candidate Tudor Dixon has won the Republican primary race . That means she will square off against the current Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the general election this fall.

Dixon’s win on Tuesday night is not particularly surprising. She won the support of the DeVos family and a significant financial contribution to her campaign from the West Michigan family. She also won the endorsement of former President Donald Trump on Friday, and in a significant move after the fall of Roe v. Wade, she won the endorsement from Michigan Right to Life.

Although votes are still being counted, the race was not a close one on Tuesday night. She was ahead of the second place finisher, businessman Kevin Rinke, by well over 100,000 votes.

Congressional District 2

Incumbent Congressman John Moolenaar triumphed over his Republican opponent Thomas Norton in this GOP race. Numbers could still fluctuate but Moolenaar won the race with over 60% of the vote.

Congressional District 5

In another win for the incumbent candidate, current U.S Representative Tim Walberg won easily over Dr. Sherry O’Donnell. He captured 65% of the vote.

State House District 74

In this Democratic primary race, incumbent Kara Hope won easily against her two challengers; Carlee Knott and Albert Kelley. Hope won with 76% of the vote.

This list of races will be updated as more races are officially called.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook