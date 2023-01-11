The new (and returning) faces representing mid-Michigan in the state Capitol

LANSING, Mich. — You certainly will see some new faces serving in the Legislature. After a historic election for Michigan, our new and returning elected officials are setting up their offices to get down to work. Let’s take a look at who’s serving our mid-Michigan area.

“I was a news anchor for channel 10, the 6 and 11 o’clock news for 14 years," said Kathy Schmaltz, a new state representative serving the Jackson area.

“Before the legislature, I was a civil rights social justice policy consultant and nonprofit consultant," said Emily Dievendorf, the new representative for House District 77, which covers Lansing. "I worked in the legislature for 10 years, and I also have a nonprofit bookstore about a couple blocks from here.”

“I worked for the longest at an organization called the Michigan College Access Network in which we expanded opportunities for young people to go to college," said state Sen. Sarah Anthony in her new position representing Lansing in the Michigan Senate.

All three of these politicians are new to their positions, although Anthony has already served in the Michigan House representing Lansing, but she was just elected to the Senate replacing long-serving Sen. Curtis Hertel.

“I think as long as we are in a community, if we can continue to give, we should continue to give," said Dievendorf.

All three tell FOX 47 News they feel called to serve in one way or another.

“I'm a daughter of Lansing, and I love our community. I'm sitting in the Capitol, which is where my new office is, and I love that. I can look out the window and see my neighbors," said Anthony.

They all say they are ready to hit the ground running tackling issues they see here in mid-Michigan. For Schmaltz that issue is education, especially addressing dyslexia.

For Dievendorf, that issue is affordable housing, and Anthony says voters "want us to focus on what’s going to help people just live and have a great quality of life.”

