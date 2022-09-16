The latest from the race for Michigan governor

LANSING, Mich. — Here’s the latest on the campaign trail in the race for governor.

Tudor Dixon announced her Building a Safer State strategy earlier this week, which is designed to support law enforcement through investment and training. Over the next four years, according to the plan, she would invest about $700 million into recruitment and retention of current officers and create enticements like free hunting and fishing licenses as well as preserving retirement benefits.

Another $250 million would go towards mental health support and de-escalation training and finally another $50 million would go towards helping to eliminate backlogs by funding new lab facilities.

Dixon’s announcement came just a day after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced support from across the aisle, a new Republican group here in Michigan.

The campaign detailed more than 150 people who are currently part of Republicans for Whitmer, which held an event in Grand Rapids on Monday. The group includes former lawmakers and staff who served under previous Republican governors as well as local business leaders.

