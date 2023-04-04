The impact of Trump's indictment in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — The arrest of former President Donald Trump in New York could have impacts on us here in Michigan. FOX 47 talked with a GOP analyst about what this indictment means for our state.

“There's no question that the indictment of former President Trump has brought him a great deal of sympathy among Republican voters," said Dennis Lennox, a Republican political analyst from Michigan who has worked on a number of GOP campaigns.

“I think at the same time, however, this hurts Trump with the kind of general election voters that Republicans need to win in 2024," he said.

Many of those voters needed to get to the White House could be right here in Michigan. Trump won the state in 2016 but lost in 2020.

So the big question is, how much does this arrest impact his chances to grab crucial swing voters in our state?

“There are very few undecided voters out there, but the few undecided voters who are out there don't want this. They don't want a presidential nominee of a major party under indictment," Lennox said. "I think personally as a Republican, this is a preview of what it's going to be like. And if you're a Republican who wants to win, it's time to move on, and it's time to find somebody who can actually be normalfying.”

This election cycle has a long way to go, and the minds of Michigan voters could always change as we learn more about this indictment.

