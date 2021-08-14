State SAKI program leads to charges, guilty plea in two sexual assault cases

LANSING, Mich. — Sexual assault charges have been filed against 37-year-old Lewis Junior Smith as a result of Michigan’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI), according to the state attorney general’s office.

We’re told SAKI was established in an effort to investigate sex assault cases connected to untested evidence kits.

Smith was arraigned last week on four counts of criminal sexual conduct (two in the first degree, two in the third degree) and one count of kidnapping, according to state officials.

The state says Smith allegedly held a woman against her will and intoxicated her in 2018 so he could assault her.

Smith was arraigned again on Friday on two counts of criminal sexual conduct (one in the first degree, another in the third degree) in relation to a similar incident in 2015, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office.

“The work done by our SAKI teams continues to be pivotal in securing charges in cold case sexual assaults,” says Nessel. “These ongoing cases should serve as a reminder to survivors that while justice may be delayed, we are here to ensure it will not be denied.”

We’re told Smith was also charged as a habitual offender (fourth offense) and is held without bond. The state says he is scheduled for a probable cause conference on Aug. 26.

The state adds Brad Allen Risner pled guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct in relation to a 2013 incident, a SAKI case out of Kalamazoo County. Risner’s sentencing is scheduled to take place Sept. 7.