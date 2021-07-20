Slotkin asks FBI for briefing on mishandled Nassar sex abuse case

LANSING, Mich. — Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin is looking for answers after a Department of Justice report highlighted major errors in the FBI's investigation into former Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar who sexually assaulted hundreds of women and girls.

“The report itself was pretty scathing," said Slotkin, who represents Michigan's 8th Congressional District. "It was really heartbreaking to think about in the year and a half when the Indianapolis field office knew about these allegations but did nothing, sat on their hands, didn’t hand it off to anyone."

The FBI report shows the Indianapolis field office failed to investigate reports against Nassar back in 2015.

Ultimately it wasn't law enforcement that brought Nassar's abuse into the public eye. An investigation by the Indianapolis Star exposed his crimes a year later in 2016. The lack of action by law enforcement meant that Nassar kept abusing women under the pretense of medical treatment.

"In that time, another 40 young women were assaulted, that's pretty damning," Slotkin said.

Slotkin wants to see policy changes within the FBI to make sure that this type of situation doesn't happen again.

"I want to know new policies that ensure proper handling of these cases, proper hand off to another law enforcement body," she said.

