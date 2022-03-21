'Slava Ukraini' Michiganders rally at the Capitol in support of Ukraine

LANSING, Mich. — On Sunday the lawn of Michigan's Capitol was a sea of blue and yellow as people gathered in support of Ukraine, which has been under attack by Russian forces since February.

Some people were there to show support, others because Ukraine was once their home.

"We still are there, the part of us will always be there in Ukraine, with our people with our cities that are being destroyed," said rally attendee Maria Comstock.

The crowd changed "Slava Ukraini," which means "glory to Ukraine," while Ukrainian flags flew.

Comstock is angered by what is happening to Ukraine, but she's even more worried about her brother and her father, who are still there.

"So we have been trying to send the money over to just see, to find friends in Europe, maybe find some safe corridors for my family to move. Because my father is elderly, he's unable to fight," she said.

Eugene Tritemichenko is from Kyiv. He moved to the United States in 1999. He said his heart is broken.

"There is a lot of people in United States like us who would like to welcome their relatives, to hold them for duration of the war and provide them shelter and any help they need. But unfortunately, the visa situation prevent us from doing that," Tritemichenko said.

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow was on of the many speakers who came to show support.

"When we're seeing maternity hospitals, and nursery schools and theaters and food lines intentionally and cruelly, being targeted by Putin," she said. "Make no mistake. Vladimir Putin is a war criminal and he must pay for the horrors he is bringing to Ukraine. And still courageous people fight for their freedom."

Comstock said the best way to help Ukraine is to find ways to help their economy, donate, and stay up to date on what is happening.

